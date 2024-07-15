Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Update

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,425,400 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 5,210,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,179.1 days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Trading Up 16.0 %
Shares of Zhaojin Mining Industry stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zhaojin Mining Industry
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.