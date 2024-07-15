Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 146.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,612 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,096,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3,675.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 816,866 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $35,239,599.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,195.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

