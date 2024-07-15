ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.66. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 482,478 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,445 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

