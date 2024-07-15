Zscaler, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Trading Up 3.1 %

Zscaler stock opened at $201.90 on Monday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

