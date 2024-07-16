10,808 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HELO. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 356.1% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,518 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 274.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELO stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $641.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

