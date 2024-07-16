1,111 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,457,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $191,309,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $124,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.10.

Cencora Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $222.20 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,888,357 shares of company stock worth $406,265,475. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

