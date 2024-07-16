1,139 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.11. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $223.12.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

