14,400 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,177,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,177,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,660,517.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,131. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

