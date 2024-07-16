15,826 Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The company has a market cap of $565.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 249.57%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at $435,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

