16,454 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $4,914,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,356,000 after purchasing an additional 162,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

NMIH stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

