16,931 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,587,000 after purchasing an additional 207,233 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 82,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

AXS stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.