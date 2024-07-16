2,091 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE ALB opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $239.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

