21,077 Shares in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
