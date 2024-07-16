21,077 Shares in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

ESBA opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

