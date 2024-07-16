23,766 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

