2,400 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Loews by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $1,909,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84. Loews Co. has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

