2,481 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $632,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $234.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $235.34.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

