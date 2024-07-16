2,648 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 544,342 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,200,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,488,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,022,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,221,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

