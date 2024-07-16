28,994 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CleanSpark Stock Up 15.5 %
Shares of CLSK opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.
View Our Latest Analysis on CleanSpark
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.