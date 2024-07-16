2,933 Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,781,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MYR Group by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.41.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

