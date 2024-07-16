3,684 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,628,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,197,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,307,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,158,000 after acquiring an additional 727,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,775,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 688,037 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

