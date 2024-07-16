464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$147.09. 464304 (AGU.TO) shares last traded at C$144.58, with a volume of 4,587,250 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.58.

Agrium Inc is a Canada-based global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. The Company produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of approximately 11 million tones. Agrium Inc supplies main products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services.

