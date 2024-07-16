5,105 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.44 and a 12-month high of $137.75.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

