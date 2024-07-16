59,309 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPAY. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $9,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Repay by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 678,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

