6,000 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,458,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

