6,269 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEF stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.