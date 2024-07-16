700 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 174,193 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

