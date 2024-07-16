7,200 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $67,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,755,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after acquiring an additional 562,157 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

