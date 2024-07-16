879 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 879 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $232.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day moving average of $259.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

