9,090 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AAR by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AAR by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $75.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Report on AIR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.