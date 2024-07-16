9,600 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 178,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 307,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 150,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 87,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

