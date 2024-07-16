A. O. Smith (AOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.900-4.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.90-$4.15 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.0 %
A. O. Smith stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.
A. O. Smith Company Profile
A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.
