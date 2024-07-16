A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $32,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

