AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SKFRY stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

