Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 692,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Acacia Research Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a quick ratio of 21.02. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acacia Research

In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 14,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 74.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 146.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Featured Articles

