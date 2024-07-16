Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of Acadia Healthcare worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

