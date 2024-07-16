ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Short Interest Down 5.5% in June

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 12,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,801.20 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 36,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.