Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Down 6.1% in June

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 312,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.40% of Aclarion as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Aclarion has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Aclarion ( NASDAQ:ACON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

