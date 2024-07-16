Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Update

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 778,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $230.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

