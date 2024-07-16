Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 13,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $593.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,205 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,027,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Articles

