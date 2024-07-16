Adeia’s (ADEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BWS Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Adeia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Price Performance

ADEA opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adeia will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adeia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Adeia by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adeia by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.