Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.86.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $115.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.