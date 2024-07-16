Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Up 8.5% in June

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 921,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. Laidlaw boosted their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,361.94% and a negative return on equity of 135.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

