Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,275,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 2,969,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.1 days.

Africa Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

