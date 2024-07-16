Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $29,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after buying an additional 1,659,768 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,307,000 after buying an additional 467,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,186,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.