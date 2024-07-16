Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Down 6.5% in June

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 407,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Agilysys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 346.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $109.43.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

