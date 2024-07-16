Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.43.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,856. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

