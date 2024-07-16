Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ACI opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.