Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 227,700 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,583,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its position in Alico by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 215,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of ALCO opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Alico has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.40. Alico had a net margin of 99.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Alico will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

