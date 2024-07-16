Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $35,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Allegion by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $122.72 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

