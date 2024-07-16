Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ALLT opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

